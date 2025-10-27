The British socialite was the accomplice of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, helping him solicit and traffic underage girls.
She is currently serving a 20-year sentence in a Texas minimum-security facility after being convicted of child sex trafficking and other offences in 2021, according to the BBC.
There is no suggestion Clooney was connected to Maxwell and Epstein, though several other high-profile figures have been implicated over the years.
They include Prince Andrew, who Giuffre said she had several sexual encounters with.
Though Giuffre died in April this year aged 41, the release of her book reignited the scandal.
The ongoing allegations prompted the King’s younger brother to relinquish his royal titles last week, a move that is suspected to have been strongly encouraged by palace officials.
The Epstein files are yet to be released in their entirety, despite public campaigns for their dissemination.
It is known that Michael Jackson, Elon Musk, and Peter Thiel are named in the extensive records, though it has not been suggested they were involved or aware of Epstein’s crimes.
President Donald Trump was allegedly told his name also appears in the files in May, sparking speculation the administration is intentionally withholding the documents.