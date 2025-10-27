British socialite and Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly claimed to have performed a sex act on a famous actor. Photo / Getty Images

27 Oct, 2025

Ghislaine Maxwell claimed she performed lewd act on George Clooney, Giuffre memoir alleges

Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly told sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre she had once performed a sex act on a famous actor.

In her posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl, Giuffre alleges Maxwell bragged about performing oral sex on George Clooney, the New York Post reports.

“Whether that was true or not, we’ll never know,” Giuffre wrote.

It is unclear when the alleged act occurred, but Maxwell reportedly told Giuffre about the encounter on a trip they took together in 2001.

Representatives for Clooney have not responded to media requests for comment.