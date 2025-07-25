Advertisement
Get every child under 13 off social media immediately, UK minister tells tech giants

By Charles Hymas
Daily Telegraph UK·
Children aged under 13 must be barred from social media, says UK Technology Secretary. Photo / 123RF

Every child in the United Kingdom under the age of 13 must be barred from social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and X, the Technology Secretary has said.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Peter Kyle said he was aiming for “100%” enforcement of the new laws, which came

