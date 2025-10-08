Chancellor Friedrich Merz had pledged on the campaign trail to overturn the law as part of efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. Photo / Getty Images

Germany repeals fast-track citizenship law as part of efforts to crack down on illegal immigration

Chancellor Friedrich Merz had pledged on the campaign trail to overturn the law as part of efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. Photo / Getty Images

The German Parliament today repealed a fast-track citizenship law introduced by the previous government, highlighting the souring public mood towards immigration in the country.

The measure made it possible to apply for German citizenship after three years, rather than the usual five, for those who could show they had integrated particularly well.

It was introduced by the previous government, led by the centre-left SPD party, which argued it would attract more overseas workers to plug labour shortages in many industries.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz - from the centre-right CDU, who took power in May - had pledged on the campaign trail to overturn the law as part of efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

Ahead of the vote in parliament, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that the Government was sending a “clear signal”.