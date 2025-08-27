Marla-Svenja Liebich, a well-known right-wing German extremist. Photo / Getty Images
Germany’s Interior Minister has called for tighter rules on gender self-determination after a neo-Nazi, convicted of incitement to hatred and other crimes as a man, legally changed gender and is now set to serve an 18-month sentence in a women’s prison.
Marla-Svenja Liebich, formerly known as Sven Liebich, was sentencedin July 2023 to 18 months without parole for incitement to hatred, defamation and insult. At the time, Liebich was a man.
Last year, Liebich changed name and gender under Germany’s revised Self-Determination Act, just weeks after the law came into effect.
After a failed appeal, Liebich is set to begin the sentence at a women’s facility.
Senior government officials, including Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, have accused Liebich of abusing the Self-Determination Act, a German law that guarantees an individual’s right to change their gender marker.
“This is an example of the very simple abuse of the self-determination law,” Dobrindt told Stern magazine.
“We now need a debate about how to reinstate clear rules against the abuse of changes of gender ... The judiciary, the public, and politicians are being fooled here because the Self-Determination Act provides the opportunity for this.”
Liebich, an active member of Germany’s far-right extremist scene since the 1990s, was described by Saxony-Anhalt’s intelligence agency as a “right-wing extremist” with statewide and national activity and was once a leading figure in the banned neo-Nazi “Blood & Honor” network.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Liebich’s arm was tattooed with a yellow Star of David, bearing the word “unvaccinated” - equating the treatment of unvaccinated individuals to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust.
Liebich’s sentence is set to begin on Saturday at a prison in the city of Chemnitz.
Liebich also has demanded kosher meals and rabbinical supervision in prison after claiming in online posts to now be a devout Jew.
Liebich’s previous appearance of short dark hair and greying stubble was replaced in recent court appearances by a floppy black hat, sunglasses, gold earrings and bright red lipstick beneath a grey handlebar moustache.
Family Affairs Minister Karin Prien told German tabloid Bild that Liebich’s case “clearly demonstrates that the Self-Determination Act, in its current form, contains weaknesses that could encourage targeted abuse”, adding that safeguarding gender self-determination remains “right and important”.
The law, introduced under then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left government, came into force in November.
It was intended to ease the process for trans, intersex and nonbinary people to change gender without psychiatric assessment.
Liebich has called a news conference outside the entrance of the Chemnitz correctional facility.
Whether Liebich will stay at the Chemnitz prison will be decided after arrival.
Benedikt Bernzen, a spokesperson for the Halle public prosecutor’s office, told regional broadcaster MDR that an individual admission interview will determine whether Liebich is transferred elsewhere.