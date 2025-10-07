It was reported that her son had called the police, telling officers that she was attacked outside the apartment by a gang of men who stabbed her in the back and stomach.
Police began a manhunt for the alleged attackers, and the children were removed from the residence.
Stalzer was elected as the mayor of Herdecke, near the city of Dortmund, on September 28. She is a former labour lawyer who has worked for many years in local politics in Herdecke, which has a population of 20,000.
Friedrich Merz, the German chancellor, wrote on social media: “We have received news of a terrible deed in Herdecke. It must be swiftly investigated. We fear for the life of the mayor-designate, and hope for her full recovery.”
Local and regional authorities were not immediately available to comment.