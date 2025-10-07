Advertisement
German mayor in critical condition after being stabbed 13 times

Daily Telegraph UK
2 mins to read

Iris Stalzer is shielded by emergency services as she is airlifted to hospital following the attack in Herdecke. Photo / Getty Images

A German mayor is in a critical condition after being stabbed 13 times near her home, according to reports.

Iris Stalzer, 57, a member of the centre-left Social Democrats party, was found with multiple stab wounds by her adopted son at her flat in Herdecke on Tuesday (local time).

