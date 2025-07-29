Advertisement
German Air Force helicopter crash in Saxony kills two, search ongoing

AFP
2 mins to read

Armin Schuster (l-r, CDU), Saxony's Minister of the Interior, Boris Pistorius (SPD) Federal Minister of Defense, Holger Neumann, Lieutenant General of the German Air Force, and Andre Bodemann, Lieutenant General of the Bundeswehr's Operational Command, near the scene of a helicopter crash. Photo / Getty Images

Armin Schuster (l-r, CDU), Saxony's Minister of the Interior, Boris Pistorius (SPD) Federal Minister of Defense, Holger Neumann, Lieutenant General of the German Air Force, and Andre Bodemann, Lieutenant General of the Bundeswehr's Operational Command, near the scene of a helicopter crash. Photo / Getty Images

At least two members of the German Air Force were killed when their helicopter crashed during a training flight in the east of the country, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The crash happened near the town of Grimma in the eastern state of Saxony.

An Air Force spokeswoman told

