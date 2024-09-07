Suspected gunman Colt Gray sits in the Barrow County courthouse during his first appearance for the Wednesday shooting at Apalachee High School, on September 6, 2024, in Winder, Georgia. Gray has been charged as an adult with four counts of murder in the deaths of students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53. Photo / Pool / Getty Images
Gray did not enter a plea in front of Barrow County Superior Court Judge Currie Mingledorff. He was being held without bond in the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.
Mingledorff told Gray that he was charged with four counts of felony murder and that he could face life in prison if convicted by a jury. Gray was shackled as he sat next to his lawyer and answered several of the judge’s questions with a nod.
The 54-year-old was shackled and wearing a jail striped shirt and pants. He quietly answered a few questions by the judge and then spent most of the hearing rocking back and forth. The judge said the elder Gray faces up to 180 years in prison.
Georgia state and Barrow County investigators say Colt Gray used an “AR platform-style weapon,” or semiautomatic rifle, to carry out the attack at Apalachee High School, where two teachers and two 14-year-old students were killed.
Colt Gray was arrested moments after the shooting by two sheriff’s deputies assigned to the school.
Investigators have yet to comment on what may have motivated the first mass shooting on a US school campus since classes resumed at summer’s end.
The shooting in Winder, a city of 18,000 some 80km northeast of Atlanta, revived both the national debate about gun control and the outpouring of grief that follows in a country where such attacks occur with some regularity.
Officials identified those killed as 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53.