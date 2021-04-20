George Floyd murder trial: Crowds react with emotion as jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on three charges

George Floyd murder trial: Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder. Video / Sky News

Scenes of jubilation erupted on the streets outside the courthouse where former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

George Floyd’s brother Philonise: ‘I feel relieved today I finally have the opportunity for hopefully getting some sleep … we have to protest because it seems like this is a never-ending cycle … today we are able to breathe again … justice for George means freedom for all’ pic.twitter.com/SacErqB3vd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 20, 2021

More than 3000 National Guard soldiers, along with police officers, sheriffs' deputies and other law enforcement personnel have flooded Minneapolis in the wake of the verdict.

The jury today found Chauvin guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

George Floyd family reaction to the verdict ❤️👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oedrdojitc — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) April 20, 2021

Your daddy changed the world, Gianna. He really did.



Rest in power, George. In your name, and the name of every person of color brutalized by our system, the fight continues.#BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/VnxQ08oyi7 — Chris Barca (@CBarca_) April 20, 2021

But in the city that has come to epitomise America's debate over police killings, there remain places where Minneapolis can feel almost like a police state.

Concrete barriers, chain-link fences and barbed wire were installed in downtown Minneapolis, so that authorities can quickly close off the courthouse if trouble breaks out.

London Williams, 31, and partner Stephanie burst into tears after hearing that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was found gulity. Photo / AP

The maximum sentence for second-degree unintentional murder is imprisonment of not more than 40 years. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is imprisonment of not more than 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years and/or US$20,000.

WATCH: George Floyd Square reacts to the conviction of Derek Chauvin on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.



LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/6nN46Fosol pic.twitter.com/uZTa5C5ILA — ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2021

President Joe Biden said earlier he was "praying the verdict is the right verdict". He said he believed the case, which had gone to the jury and put the nation on edge, was "overwhelming".

Courteney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, said she "did not doubt" there would be a guilty verdict. "This is a huge day for the world," she said. #ChauvinTrialOnHLN #ChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/zsiKGpHB1M — HLN (@HLNTV) April 20, 2021

Biden told reporters he was only weighing in on the trial into the death of Floyd, who died with Chauvin's knee on his neck, because the jury in the case had been sequestered. He said he called Floyd's family on Monday to offer prayers and " can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they're feeling".

A protester carries a portrait of George Floyd during a protest march around the Hennepin County Government Centre. Photo / AP

"They're a good family and they're calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is," Biden said a few hours before the verdict was to be announced.

"I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it's overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now."