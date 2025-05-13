Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Genetic study retraces the origins of coronaviruses in bats

By Carl Zimmer
New York Times·
9 mins to read

A civet cat confiscated from a Guangzhou animal market by Chinese health officials and police during the SARS outbreak in 2004. Photo / AFP

A civet cat confiscated from a Guangzhou animal market by Chinese health officials and police during the SARS outbreak in 2004. Photo / AFP

As China and the United States trade charges of a lab leak, researchers contend in a new paper that the Covid pandemic got its start, like a previous one, in the wildlife trade.

In the early 2000s, a coronavirus infecting bats jumped into raccoon dogs and other wild mammals in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World