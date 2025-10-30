This year's Word of the Year is not a word at all, but the number 67. Photo / Dictionary.com

Gen Alpha takes over as ‘67′ meme crowned 2025’s Word of the Year

In a decision that has left many scratching their heads, a number has been declared this year’s Word of the Year.

Dictionary.com has honoured 67 as 2025’s trendiest phrase after it became widespread in Gen Alpha classrooms around the globe, terrorising teachers and confusing anyone over the age of 15.

The wordsmiths describe the numeral as “meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical”, a word that means both everything and nothing.

Gabe Dannenbring, a South Dakota science teacher, told CNN “nobody knows what it means”, adding “that’s kind of the funny thing about it”.

Often used to describe something as so-so, searches for 67 on Dictionary.com began to rise astronomically in May this year, a trend the glossary links to “brainrot”.