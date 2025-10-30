Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Gen Alpha takes over as ‘67′ meme crowned 2025’s Word of the Year

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

This year's Word of the Year is not a word at all, but the number 67. Photo / Dictionary.com

This year's Word of the Year is not a word at all, but the number 67. Photo / Dictionary.com

In a decision that has left many scratching their heads, a number has been declared this year’s Word of the Year.

Dictionary.com has honoured 67 as 2025’s trendiest phrase after it became widespread in Gen Alpha classrooms around the globe, terrorising teachers and confusing anyone over the age of 15.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save