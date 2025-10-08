Advertisement
Gaza war anniversary: Lessons from the Hamas attack, response to the war, and changes needed

Bret Stephens
A woman runs to her concrete shelter moments after rocket sirens sounded in Ashkelon, Israel, on October 7, 2023. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

If the war in the Gaza Strip ends this week — not a sure thing — it will be followed by a long battle about its lessons.

Here are mine:

‘Believe people when they tell you who they are.’

Maya Angelou’s classic warning should have been believed in 1988,

