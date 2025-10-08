Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / World

Gaza war anniversary: In Israel, winning has seemed only to yield more rounds of warfare

Opinion by
Mairav Zonszein
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Israeli soldiers during an operation in Gaza on March 31, 2024. Photo / Avishag Shaar-Yashuv, The New York Times

Israeli soldiers during an operation in Gaza on March 31, 2024. Photo / Avishag Shaar-Yashuv, The New York Times

In the aftermath of the Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, on September 9, an unnamed Israeli official told Axios that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had so fallen “in love with being the regional bully that nobody can expect his next move”.

Indeed, Israel had demonstrated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save