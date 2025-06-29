Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill 17, including children

AFP
3 mins to read

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on June 28, 2025, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. Photo / Bashar Taleb, AFP

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on June 28, 2025, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. Photo / Bashar Taleb, AFP

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli airstrikes and gunfire killed at least 17 people including three children in the war-stricken Palestinian territory on Sunday.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 16 people died in airstrikes at five locations around the Gaza Strip, and another from Israeli fire near

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World