Gaza rescuers say 44 killed in new Israeli strikes

Israel stepped up its military offensive in Gaza, saying it was aimed at “the defeat of Hamas”. Photo / Getty Images

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least 44 people across the war-ravaged Palestinian territory on Tuesday.

“Civil defence teams have transferred (to hospitals) at least 44 dead, mostly children and women, as well as dozens of wounded, following new massacres committed by the occupation” across Gaza since 1am (10pm GMT Monday), agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Bassal said eight were killed in a strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City and 12 in a strike on a house in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

Another 15 were killed in a strike on a gas station near the Nuseirat refugee camp and nine in a strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp.

There was no immediate comment on the strikes from the Israeli military.