Gaza rescuers say 44 killed in new Israeli strikes

AFP
Israel stepped up its military offensive in Gaza, saying it was aimed at “the defeat of Hamas”. Photo / Getty Images

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least 44 people across the war-ravaged Palestinian territory on Tuesday.

“Civil defence teams have transferred (to hospitals) at least 44 dead, mostly children and women, as well as dozens of wounded, following new massacres committed by the occupation” across Gaza since 1am (10pm GMT Monday), agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Bassal said eight were killed in a strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City and 12 in a strike on a house in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

Another 15 were killed in a strike on a gas station near the Nuseirat refugee camp and nine in a strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp.

There was no immediate comment on the strikes from the Israeli military.

Israel stepped up its military offensive in Gaza on Saturday, saying it was aimed at “the defeat of Hamas” - the Islamist group that runs the Palestinian territory.

It launched what it called “extensive ground operations” across Gaza the following day.

The war was sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also took 251 hostages, 57 of whom remain in Gaza including 34 the military says are dead.

On Monday, Gaza’s health ministry said at least 3,340 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes on March 18, taking the war’s overall toll to 53,486.

-Agence France-Presse

