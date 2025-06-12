Displaced Palestinians walk to receive humanitarian aid packages from a US-backed foundation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo / AFP

Displaced Palestinians walk to receive humanitarian aid packages from a US-backed foundation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo / AFP

The United States-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has accused militant group Hamas of attacking a bus carrying its staffers to an aid distribution centre, saying at least five people were killed and multiple others injured.

The group said in a statement that around 10 pm local time “a bus carrying more than two dozen members of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation team ... were brutally attacked by Hamas”.

“We are still gathering facts, but what we know is devastating: there are at least five fatalities, multiple injuries, and fear that some of our team members may have been taken hostage,” the statement read.

In an email to AFP the group said all the passengers on the bus were Palestinian and all were aid workers. They were en route to GHF’s distribution centre in the area west of Khan Younis.

“We condemn this heinous and deliberate attack in the strongest possible terms,” the group said in its statement.