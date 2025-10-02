Smoke billows following an Israeli strike in Gaza City, as pictured from Nuseirat in central Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photo / Omar Al-Qattaa, AFP

Israeli strikes killed at least 52 people across Gaza on Thursday, the territory’s civil defence agency and hospitals said, including an employee of the French charity Doctors Without Borders.

The civil defence agency, a rescue force which operates under Hamas authority, said the deaths were caused “by continuous Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip since dawn,” specifying that 10 people, including at least one child, were killed in Gaza City.

Several hospitals confirmed to AFP that they had received 10 bodies in Gaza City, 14 in central Gaza, and 28 in the territory’s south.

They reported that some were killed in air strikes, others by drone fire and shootings.

Asked for comment, the Israeli army said it was looking into the matter.