Israeli forces killed dozens as they pressed their assault on Gaza City. Photo / Getty Images
Gaza’s civil defence agency say Israeli forces killed dozens of people across the Palestinian territory on Wednesday, as the military pressed an assault on Gaza City that has displaced hundreds of thousands.
Israel launched a major air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip’s main urban centre on September 19,in what it says is a bid to root out Hamas after nearly two years of war.
The United Nations estimated at the end of August that around one million people lived in Gaza City and its surroundings, where it has declared a famine.
The Israeli military says roughly 550,000 people have since fled the city and moved southward, while Gaza’s civil defence agency – a rescue force operating under Hamas authority – puts the number at around 450,000.
Thaer Saqr, 39, told AFP his sister was killed as the family headed south.
“I appeal to the world: help us,” Saqr said. “I say to Israel: you want us to evacuate, but how can we when we have no shekels, no transportation and no place to go?”
‘Pitiful sight’
The civil defence said Israeli forces killed 40 people in attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, including 22 killed by three airstrikes on a warehouse sheltering displaced people near the Firas market in Gaza City.
An AFP journalist at the scene reported that several children were among those pulled from the rubble.
When asked for comment by AFP, the Israeli military said that it had struck “two Hamas terrorists” in the north, where Gaza City is, without offering more details.
Media restrictions in the territory and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defence or the Israeli military.
AFP footage after the attack showed Palestinians combing through large piles of rubble and warped metal as two men carried away a body wrapped in tattered blankets.
In the aftermath, sobbing women kneeled over their loved ones, hugging their lifeless bodies wrapped in white shrouds.
At least six bodies were laid out on the ground, including two the size of children.
Mohammed Hajjaj, who lost his relatives, told AFP that “heavy bombing” hit the building while people were asleep.
“We came and found children and women torn apart. It was a pitiful sight.”