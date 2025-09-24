Advertisement
Gaza civil defence says 40 killed in latest Israeli attacks on shelters

AFP team in Gaza
AFP·
4 mins to read

Israeli forces killed dozens as they pressed their assault on Gaza City. Photo / Getty Images

Gaza’s civil defence agency say Israeli forces killed dozens of people across the Palestinian territory on Wednesday, as the military pressed an assault on Gaza City that has displaced hundreds of thousands.

Israel launched a major air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip’s main urban centre on September 19,

