Gaza City the initial focus of takeover plan approved against recommendations of the Israeli military

By Adam Rasgon, Natan Odenheimer, Ronen Bergman and Isabel Kershner
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Cartons of humanitarian aid are dropped by parachute from a plane flying over Gaza City today. In recent weeks, Israel has come under growing pressure from some longstanding allies to do more to address a hunger crisis in the enclave. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Israeli leaders have now approved a plan for the gradual military takeover of all of the Gaza Strip.

It’s a pivotal and risky decision that went against the recommendations of the Israeli military and promised to take the nearly two-year war into uncharted terrain.

After 10 hours of

