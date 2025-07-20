Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gaza aid crisis: Israeli fire kills 39 near Gaza aid centres, over 100 wounded

By AFP team in Gaza with Phil Hazlewood in Jerusalem
AFP·
4 mins to read

Bodies of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli airstrike while waiting for aid at a US aid distribution point in the western part of Rafah are brought to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Bodies of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli airstrike while waiting for aid at a US aid distribution point in the western part of Rafah are brought to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Gaza’s civil defence agency said that Israeli fire killed 39 people and wounded more than 100 near two aid centres, in the latest deaths of Palestinians seeking food.

Deaths of people waiting for handouts in huge crowds near food points in Gaza have become a regular occurrence, with the territory’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save