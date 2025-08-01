Workers discovered a mummy over 1000 years old while installing gas pipes in Lima, Peru. Photo / AFP

A crew of workers accidentally discovered a mummy more than 1000 years old while installing gas pipes in Peru’s capital Lima, their employer and archaeologists said onThursday.

The mummy was found last week in a tomb underneath a street north of Lima, said archaeologist Jesus Bahamonde.

The mummy was covered in a shroud in a seated position, arms and legs bent.

Pottery was also found in the tomb, which was dated to the pre-Inca Chancay civilisation that lived around the Lima region between the 11th and 15th centuries.

It was believed to be part of a large, ancient cemetery.