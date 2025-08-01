Gas workers uncover 1000-year-old mummy in Peru
Workers discovered a mummy over 1000 years old while installing gas pipes in Lima, Peru. Photo / AFP
A crew of workers accidentally discovered a mummy more than 1000 years old while installing gas pipes in Peru’s capital Lima, their employer and archaeologists said onThursday.
The mummy was found last week in a tomb underneath a street north of Lima, said archaeologist Jesus Bahamonde.
The mummy was covered
in a shroud in a seated position, arms and legs bent.
Pottery was also found in the tomb, which was dated to the pre-Inca Chancay civilisation that lived around the Lima region between the 11th and 15th centuries.
It was believed to be part of a large, ancient cemetery.