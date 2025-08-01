Advertisement
Gas workers uncover 1000-year-old mummy in Peru

AFP
Quick Read

Workers discovered a mummy over 1000 years old while installing gas pipes in Lima, Peru. Photo / AFP

A crew of workers accidentally discovered a mummy more than 1000 years old while installing gas pipes in Peru’s capital Lima, their employer and archaeologists said onThursday.

The mummy was found last week in a tomb underneath a street north of Lima, said archaeologist Jesus Bahamonde.

The mummy was covered

