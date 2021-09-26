Gabby Petito case: Expert reveals clues, red flags in police video

This police camera video provided shows Gabby Petito talking to a police officer after officers pulled over the van she was travelling in with Brian Laundrie. Photo / AP

A criminal profiler has analysed the police bodycam footage of an incident between Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie before her death, saying it showed many red flags that she was in trouble.

Appearing on Sunday's 60 Minutes, US-based Laura Richards, who is also a psychologist, says there were numerous clues in Gabby's demeanour showing her distress, that were not picked up on.

Police had been called to the scene of the couple's fight in Moab, Utah on August 12 after a 911 caller reported seeing a man "slapping" a woman in the face.

Like millions around the world, Richards has pored over every second of Gabby and Brian's encounter with the police, trying to figure out where things went so horribly wrong for the young woman.

As a criminal profiler, she's sees beneath the surface, noticing the subtleties of coercive control and manipulation. She says a troubling relationship was clearly on show.

"This relationship … it's not just toxic, it's not unhealthy, it's abusive," she said.

"My instinct about what I was seeing on camera was this is bad news. 'This is not going to end well'.

When detailing the red flags in the footage, she says it's clear something is off from the very start.

"When the police pulled the van over, he sees Gabby very distressed.

"She's crying. She's almost hyperventilating. Why was she distressed?

"The fact that she takes responsibility immediately, her disposition and demeanour of almost walking on eggshells, not wanting to get him into trouble, they're red flags to me."

For more than an hour, police went back and forth between the young couple. Despite a witness seeing Brian assault Gabby, the officers checked him for injuries and bizarrely concluded he had been attacked. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/Lq3hOCJ63Y — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) September 26, 2021

Richards also pointed out some that Laundrie's actions seemed strange.

"Why is he so calm? He's apologetic to the police.

"When he does eventually speak to them about what happened.

"He instantly, he puts the blame on her. That's another red flag.

"Brian was not the victim, very clearly to me, what everything I've seen about Gabby's behaviour and demeanour is that she was the true victim."

Richards has encountered countless incidents of domestic violence and believes the police officers missed an opportunity to stop tragedy in its tracks.

"This was preventable, this is one human being behaving in a way that's insidious, controlling and manipulative not just to his girlfriend but to the police officers … he clearly lied to the police officers and they believed everything he said, that makes me angry."

Officer Daniel Robbins was filmed saying, "Taking tonight away from each other is going to be the major breaker in all this. I think that will help you guys, especially tomorrow when you guys meet up. So she does have a couple of messages for you.

"One, she says she loves you. She's looking forward to seeing you tomorrow. Two, don't forget a cell phone charger."

Richards says of the interaction: "You just green-lit the abuser. You just reinforced his behaviour. And I think that he felt relieved, and … I saw that relief. It was palpable. I saw it on camera. And he's joking. And Gabby's there isolated in the van on the road, not even knowing what's going on."

After a night apart, Gabby and Brian reunited, continuing their road trip towards Wyoming.

For the next few weeks, it appeared life had returned to normal.

On August 25, Gabby posted photos on social media, but then, nothing more. And there were sightings of the couple in a big argument on August 27.

The search continues for Brian Laundrie.