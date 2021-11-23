Gabby Petito case: Brian Laundrie died by suicide, says lawyer

An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie says that his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot. Video / Fox

An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie says that his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot. Video / Fox

Warning: This article discusses suicide and could be distressing for some people.

An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie says that he fatally shot himself.

Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.

Attorney Steve Bertolino said in a statement that Laundrie's parents have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie were 'heartbroken' when told remains were found. Photo / Supplied

"Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families," Bertolino said.

Found in a Florida nature preserve, Laundrie's skeletal remains were positively identified last month using dental records.

The discovery of the remains concluded a massive search involving federal, state and local law enforcement that began shortly after Laundrie disappeared Septemer 14, two weeks after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parents' home in North Port, Florida.

The investigation into Petito's slaying, however, has not yet concluded. But only Laundrie was ever identified by law enforcement officials as a person of interest in the case.

Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie where on a campervan trip when Gabby disappeared. Photo / Facebook

Petito's family reported the 22-year-old woman missing on September 11, launching a search that garnered worldwide media attention and, in Laundrie's case, focused largely on the Carlton Reserve wilderness park near the Laundrie home. It is a densely wooded, swampy area that's home to alligators, coyotes, bobcats, snakes and numerous other creatures.

Petito's remains were discovered on September 19 on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, one of the places the young couple had visited on the trip they documented through social media videos. Authorities said the body had been there for about a month.

The investigation into Gabby Petito's death is still ongoing, despite Laundrie being identified as the only person of interest in the case. Photo / Instagram

An autopsy in Wyoming concluded Petito died by strangulation and that it was a homicide. Laundrie was listed as a "person of interest" in her killing but he was charged only with fraudulent use of a debit card that was not his.

Looking for support? It's available

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.