Doubao, the last of three capybaras to escape a Chinese zoo, was finally captured after two months. Photo / Weibo, Yangzhou Zhuyuwan Scenic Area

Officials have captured the last member of a runaway capybara gang that escaped from a zoo in eastern China two months ago, a statement said.

The missing female rodent, named “Doubao” – ‘Bean Bun’ in Chinese – absconded from an enclosure at the Yangzhou Zhuyuwan Scenic Area with two other capybaras in early April.

Doubao remained at large for weeks after her companions were caught by zoo officials.

“The runaway child has returned home!” the zoo wrote in a social media post.

The capybara walked into a humane trap early on Tuesday morning local time and was returned to her enclosure by zoo staff.