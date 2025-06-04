Despite spending two months on the run, Doubao gained weight and her fur was still “smooth and glossy”, the zoo said.
“It looks like she was doing well out there!” it added.
A video published by the zoo showed Doubao sniffing around a cage and pawing at its sides while a person can be heard saying “welcome home Doubao”.
Capybaras are native to South America but in recent years have become popular attractions at zoos worldwide, with the semi-aquatic rodents becoming unlikely darlings of the internet.
The zoo said the trio made their April breakout when another capybara, Bazong, (’Big Shot’) broke through a fence.
Bazong was later found relaxing in a lake.
It took seven or eight zoo staff to trap the second accomplice, Duoduo (’Hide Hide’), in a rubbish bin.
But Doubao eluded capture, with the zoo in May issuing a mock wanted poster accusing her of engaging in a mass jailbreak.
Officials at one point offered a reward of frozen fried rice, a carton of eggs, capybara-themed merchandise and lifetime entry to the zoo to anyone with information about her whereabouts.
A zoo representative also repeatedly pleaded for Doubao’s return on livestreamed videos, the statement said.
- Agence France-Presse