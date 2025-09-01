Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Fuelling sexism’ - AI ‘bikini interview’ videos flood internet

By Anuj Chopra with Sumit Dubey in New Delhi and Michelle Fitzpatrick in Frankfurt
AFP·
4 mins to read

This photo illustration taken in Washington, DC, on July 14, shows images on the internet and social media of AI bikini-clad women conducting street interviews. The videos are strikingly life-like, featuring bikini-clad women conducting street interviews and eliciting lewd comments from onlookers - but they are entirely fake, generated by AI tools increasingly used to flood the internet with sexist content. Photo / AFP

This photo illustration taken in Washington, DC, on July 14, shows images on the internet and social media of AI bikini-clad women conducting street interviews. The videos are strikingly life-like, featuring bikini-clad women conducting street interviews and eliciting lewd comments from onlookers - but they are entirely fake, generated by AI tools increasingly used to flood the internet with sexist content. Photo / AFP

The videos are strikingly life-like, featuring bikini-clad women conducting street interviews and eliciting lewd comments.

Yet they are entirely fake, generated by AI tools increasingly used to flood social media with sexist content.

Such AI slop – mass-produced content created by cheap artificial intelligence tools that turn simple text prompts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save