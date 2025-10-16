Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Frustrated Gen Z protesters threaten to topple African governments

Matthew Mpoke Bigg
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Protests led by Gen Z have swept through Kenya, Madagascar, and Morocco, challenging governments. Photo / Sergey Ponomarev, The New York Times

Protests led by Gen Z have swept through Kenya, Madagascar, and Morocco, challenging governments. Photo / Sergey Ponomarev, The New York Times

First Kenya, then Madagascar and now Morocco.

A wave of protests under the banner of Gen Z has swept through parts of Africa.

Protesters have stormed Parliament buildings. Security forces have killed and injured hundreds, and in Madagascar the President fell from power on Wednesday.

Each protest has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save