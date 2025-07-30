Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From the shore, the first sign of a tsunami can be the retreat of the sea, followed by large waves

AFP
3 mins to read

Police officers ask people to evacuate an empty beach due to a tsunami warning in Fujisawa city, Kanagawa prefecture today. Tsunamis hit parts of Russia's Far East and Japan after a huge magnitude 8.8 earthquake, with warnings in place around the Pacific of waves of over 3m in places. Photo / Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP

Police officers ask people to evacuate an empty beach due to a tsunami warning in Fujisawa city, Kanagawa prefecture today. Tsunamis hit parts of Russia's Far East and Japan after a huge magnitude 8.8 earthquake, with warnings in place around the Pacific of waves of over 3m in places. Photo / Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP

Tsunami alerts were issued across much of the Pacific today after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s far east.

Here are key facts about tsunamis and the damage they can cause:

Shock of water

A tsunami is a shock of water that spreads through the sea, usually triggered by a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save