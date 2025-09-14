Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

From scholarship winner to wanted man: The path of the Kirk shooting suspect

Jack Healy, Sabrina Tavernise, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Orlando Mayorquín
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Investigators outside the apartment of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, in St George, Utah. The authorities in Utah arrested a man they accused of assassinating Kirk, ending an intense multiagency manhunt that stretched for more than 30 hours after the grisly attack. Photo / Kim Raff, The New York Times

Investigators outside the apartment of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, in St George, Utah. The authorities in Utah arrested a man they accused of assassinating Kirk, ending an intense multiagency manhunt that stretched for more than 30 hours after the grisly attack. Photo / Kim Raff, The New York Times

In the conservative southern Utah city where Tyler Robinson grew up, neighbours and classmates described him as a reserved, intelligent young man raised in a Republican family who was deeply interested in video games, comic books, and current events.

On Saturday, people who knew Robinson struggled to reconcile their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save