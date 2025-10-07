Defendant Husamettin Dogan argues that he was misled into believing she had consented. Photo / Christophe Simon, AFP
Dominique Pelicot, one of France’s worst sex offenders, has pushed back against the only man to appeal a conviction for raping Pelicot’s ex-wife while she was drugged, saying he knew exactly what he was doing.
For more than a decade, Pelicot recruited dozens of strangers to abuse histhen-wife, Gisele Pelicot. Last year, during his trial and that of 50 other men accused alongside him, Gisele Pelicot waived her anonymity, becoming an international symbol in the fight against sexual violence.
Now one of the men convicted in that trial, Husamettin Dogan, is seeking to overturn that ruling.
But Dominique Pelicot told the court on Tuesday that Dogan, who had been sentenced to nine years in prison, had been a willing participant in his scheme.
“I never forced anyone, they never needed me,” Dominique Pelicot, 72, said in court on the second day of the trial in the southern city of Nimes.