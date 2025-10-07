He said that Dogan knew from the start that Dominique Pelicot was looking for someone “to abuse [his] wife while she was asleep”.

Dogan, 44, protests his innocence, saying he was not a “rapist” and insisting he thought he was participating in a libertine couple’s sexual game on June 28, 2019.

“I never said that,” said Dominique Pelicot, who wore a grey jacket and white and blue polo and glanced at his former wife occasionally.

She did not visibly react as Dominique Pelicot spoke, while Dogan sat with his shoulders slumped and arms folded.

Dominique Pelicot was looking for men to sexually abuse his wife on the adult site Coco.fr, which has since been shut down by the authorities.

He said that Dogan presented himself as “Karim BM” (“Karim well endowed”) and later visited the couple at their home in the southern town of Mazan.

Camera on tripod

Dominique Pelicot gave Dogan precise instructions, telling him to undress, not to smoke, and to wash his hands with hot water.

“He saw a camera on a tripod and had no doubt that he was being filmed,” he said, adding that Dogan did all sorts of “things” to his wife.

Earlier on Tuesday, investigator Jeremie Bosse-Platiere also took apart Dogan’s arguments, citing video footage of the abuse recorded by Dominique Pelicot.

“I have no doubt that he was fully aware of the victim’s condition,” he said.

“Anyone who sees the videos understands this immediately.”

Dominique Pelicot would meticulously record the assaults on his sedated wife.

Investigators found a total of 107 photos and 14 videos from the night Dogan visited the couple.

Pelicot claimed Dogan was a willing participant, aware of the abuse planned against Gisele Pelicot. Photo / Gabriel Bouys, AFP

‘3 hours and 24 minutes’ at house

The police commissioner described a video in which Gisele Pelicot was seen moving slightly and Dogan immediately withdrawing.

“We understand that he is worried that his victim might wake up, and freezes in a waiting position,” said Bosse-Platiere.

“It is clear that the two men are acting very cautiously and meticulously so as not to make any noise,” the investigator said.

“They whisper so as not to startle the victim and are clearly intent on not waking her up.”

Dogan claims he stayed at the couple’s home for just half an hour, but the investigator said he had remained at the scene for “at least 3 hours and 24 minutes”, according to the video timeline.

While the investigator said that Dominique Pelicot might have been “a little bossy”, he said there were “no physical coercion, no threat that is supported by the videos”.

Dominique Pelicot has not appealed his 20-year prison sentence.

Gisele Pelicot, 72, is set to take the stand on Wednesday morning. The verdict is expected later that day or Thursday.

– Agence France-Presse