French police are investigating a fake marriage stunt at Disneyland for a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl. Photo / Getty Images

French police were on Sunday probing the circumstances of a bizarre stunt at Disneyland outside of Paris, with a group of adults suspected of hiring the theme park and paying hundreds of extras to stage a fake marriage for a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl.

Two people were held for questioning in the case, which initially caused alarm when staff alerted police on Saturday that it could have concerned an illegal child marriage.

But investigators now believe that the so-called “marriage” was staged, with the girl’s mother reportedly saying that she wanted her to feel like a Disney “princess” for the day.

“The event turned out to be a staged event, with the guests themselves extras” invited to be part of the stunt, deputy prosecutor Alexandre Verney said.

“So it wasn’t a wedding, but a staged wedding filmed with around a hundred extras. They hired Disneyland Paris, pretending it was a real wedding,” he told AFP.