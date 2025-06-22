Four people were arrested and taken into custody, and the questioning of two of them – suspected of fraud and money laundering – was extended on Saturday evening.
They are the so-called “groom”, who is believed to be behind the event, 22 years old and “presumed to be British”, and a Latvian woman, 24, said a source close to the case.
However, the other two people detained – a 41-year-old Ukrainian woman, and a 55-year-old Latvian man – were released.
The investigations, including a medical examination of the 9-year-old girl, a Ukrainian national, found that “she had not been subjected to any violence or coercive acts”, the prosecutor’s office said.
According to the Le Parisien daily, which first reported the incident, a man had several weeks previously hired the Disneyland Paris complex for a sum of €130,000 ($150,000) for several hours before it opened to the public.
Staff were astonished when the 9-year-old appeared wearing high heels on Saturday morning, barely able to stand in the elaborate footwear, and they alerted the authorities, it said.
The paper said the man who organised the event had submitted false documents concerning his identity and Disneyland filed a complaint.
Hundreds of extras were bussed in to play the part of the guests, it said, while the girl’s mother told investigators she wanted to organise a “day worthy of a princess” for her daughter.
-Agence France-Presse