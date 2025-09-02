French police killed a man suspected of stabbing five people in Marseille. Photo / Christophe Simon, AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

French police killed a man suspected of stabbing five people in Marseille. Photo / Christophe Simon, AFP

French police have killed a man suspected of stabbing five people in the southern port city of Marseille, a public prosecutor said.

The assailant, a Tunisian national with legal status in France, stabbed several people at a hotel that had just evicted him for non-payment, then attacked several others on a busy shopping street, prosecutor Nicolas Bessone told reporters.

“It would appear that he blindly and gratuitously attempted to strike people,” Bessone said.

The man first stabbed his roommate, leaving the victim in critical condition, the prosecutor said.

He then attacked the hotel’s manager, who fled into the street with his son, who was stabbed “in the back”.