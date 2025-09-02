Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

French police kill suspect after 5 hurt in Marseille knife attack

By Anne Le Coz
AFP·
2 mins to read

French police killed a man suspected of stabbing five people in Marseille. Photo / Christophe Simon, AFP

French police killed a man suspected of stabbing five people in Marseille. Photo / Christophe Simon, AFP

French police have killed a man suspected of stabbing five people in the southern port city of Marseille, a public prosecutor said.

The assailant, a Tunisian national with legal status in France, stabbed several people at a hotel that had just evicted him for non-payment, then attacked several others

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save