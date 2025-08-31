Earlier on Sunday, Socialist leader Olivier Faure said the party’s decision to vote against Bayrou’s Government was final.
“The only thing I’m waiting for him to do now is to say goodbye,” Faure said, referring to the Prime Minister.
Bayrou has said sacrifices must be made to ensure France’s future and bring down the country’s debt.
He said he wanted to save about €44 billion ($87b) with measures that include reducing the number of holidays and placing a freeze on spending increases.
But the measures have proved deeply unpopular, with seven out of 10 French people saying they want Bayrou to lose the confidence vote, according to a recent poll.
Bayrou’s gamble has raised fears that France risks a new period of political and financial instability.
Speaking earlier on Sunday, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin called on political forces to find a compromise, saying he was concerned that the legacy of the Fifth Republic’s founding father Charles De Gaulle was at risk.
“General De Gaulle’s institutions are at stake if we fall back into the instability of the Fourth Republic, where governments came and went, where the authority of the state was not guaranteed, where the administration had no leader,” Darmanin said in a speech.
-Agence France-Presse