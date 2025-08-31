Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

French PM says ‘fate of France’ at stake in confidence vote

AFP
2 mins to read

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. Photo / Alain Jocard, AFP

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. Photo / Alain Jocard, AFP

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou says the destiny of France was at stake in a forthcoming confidence vote, which he called to resolve a budget standoff but is expected to lose.

The September 8 vote in Parliament will not decide “the fate of the prime minister” but “the fate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save