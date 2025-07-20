More than one million people in France have signed a petition opposing the reintroduction of a pesticide harmful to bees. Photo / 123RF

More than a million people have signed a petition urging the French Government to ditch a law allowing the reintroduction of a banned pesticide experts say is deadly to bees.

The so-called “Duplomb law” has stirred public anger for permitting a return of acetamiprid – a chemical known to be toxic to pollinators such as bees and to ecosystems. It was adopted on July 8 but has not yet come into effect.

A 23-year-old master’s student launched the petition against the law on July 10, with support quickly snowballing with the backing of many, including actors and several left-wing lawmakers. More than 500,000 people signed it in 24 hours from Saturday and Sunday alone.

The law’s proponents however argue farmers face too much regulation in France as it is and allowing them to use acetamiprid again would help reduce the constraints they face.

National Assembly Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet today ruled out abandoning the legislation, named after the conservative lawmaker who proposed it, as it would “save a certain number of our farmers”.