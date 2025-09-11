French former anaesthetist Frederic Pechier arrives at Besancon's courthouse on the second day of his trial. Photo / Sebastien Bozon / AFP

A French doctor accused of intentionally poisoning 30 child and adult patients, 12 of whom died, was “above suspicion” at the start of a probe in 2017, an investigator has said.

Frederic Pechier, 53, worked as an anaesthetist at two clinics in the eastern French city of Besancon when patients went into cardiac arrest in suspicious circumstances between 2008 to 2017. Twelve could not be resuscitated.

He went on trial in the city on Monday (local time) accused of triggering heart attacks in patients in an alleged attempt to show off his resuscitation skills and discredit co-workers.

Fabrice Charligny, a former police commander who was in charge of investigating the case, told the court on Thursday that at the start of the investigation “Dr Pechier was above suspicion”.

Pechier is suspected of tampering with his colleagues’ paracetamol bags or anaesthesia pouches to create operating room emergencies where he could intervene to show off his resuscitating talents. Pechier denies the charges.