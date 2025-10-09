Advertisement
French court ups jail term for man in Pelicot rape case appeal

AFP
3 mins to read

Gisele Pelicot waived her anonymity to raise awareness about sexual violence and urged victims not to feel ashamed. Photo / Christophe Simon, AFP

A French appeals court has handed a man a 10-year prison term for raping Gisele Pelicot, increasing his original nine-year sentence.

Husamettin Dogan, 44, was the only one to have maintained his appeal after the first trial last year of 51 men, including Pelicot’s husband Dominique Pelicot, in the

