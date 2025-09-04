A black panther walking along the roof guttering of a building in Armentieres, northern France, in the early evening on September 18, 2019. Photo / Sapeurs-pompiers du Nord, AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A black panther walking along the roof guttering of a building in Armentieres, northern France, in the early evening on September 18, 2019. Photo / Sapeurs-pompiers du Nord, AFP

A French couple kept Louise, a playful black panther, in an apartment in northern France, triggering panic when she was spotted roaming nearby rooftops.

The pair were handed suspended jail sentences today for illegally keeping a wild animal, despite protesting that they saw Louise as their baby.

The ruling follows a September 2019 incident when the months-old feline was seen roaming a rooftop in Armentieres after slipping out of the couple’s window.

Authorities recaptured the panther, which weighed between 25 to 30kg by sedating her with anaesthetic darts after she entered a home.

No injuries were reported during the animal’s time on the loose.