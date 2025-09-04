Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

French couple handed suspended sentence for illegally keeping rooftop-roaming panther

By Zoé Leroy
AFP·
2 mins to read

A black panther walking along the roof guttering of a building in Armentieres, northern France, in the early evening on September 18, 2019. Photo / Sapeurs-pompiers du Nord, AFP

A black panther walking along the roof guttering of a building in Armentieres, northern France, in the early evening on September 18, 2019. Photo / Sapeurs-pompiers du Nord, AFP

A French couple kept Louise, a playful black panther, in an apartment in northern France, triggering panic when she was spotted roaming nearby rooftops.

The pair were handed suspended jail sentences today for illegally keeping a wild animal, despite protesting that they saw Louise as their baby.

The ruling follows

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save