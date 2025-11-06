Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

French bishop who had a seven-year affair with woman resigns at Pope’s urging

AFP
2 mins to read

The Vatican has opened an investigation against the former Bishop of Verdun, Jean-Paul Gusching, who was forced to resign by the Pope because of "relationships" with "women". Photo / Charly Triballeau, AFP

The Vatican has opened an investigation against the former Bishop of Verdun, Jean-Paul Gusching, who was forced to resign by the Pope because of "relationships" with "women". Photo / Charly Triballeau, AFP

Pope Leo XIV pressured a French bishop to step down over his “relationships with women”, according to the Vatican, with the defrocked clergyman hitting back today at the “disgusting” situation.

When announcing his resignation as the Bishop of Verdun in late September, Jean-Paul Gusching had hinted that health issues lay

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save