The Vatican has opened an investigation against the former Bishop of Verdun, Jean-Paul Gusching, who was forced to resign by the Pope because of "relationships" with "women". Photo / Charly Triballeau, AFP

Pope Leo XIV pressured a French bishop to step down over his “relationships with women”, according to the Vatican, with the defrocked clergyman hitting back today at the “disgusting” situation.

When announcing his resignation as the Bishop of Verdun in late September, Jean-Paul Gusching had hinted that health issues lay behind the decision to hang up his crosier.

But the Holy See’s embassy to France yesterday revealed that those were but “one element” behind that decision, with a preliminary canonical investigation into his behaviour under way and the civil courts alerted to the matter.

In an unusual intervention from the Apostolic Nunciature in Paris, the embassy said that after it had alerted the Pontiff to the matter, Gusching committed “to avoid in future any behaviour towards women that could be interpreted as contrary to his holy vows”.

But “given the ongoing nature of the situation, the Holy Father solicited and accepted his resignation ... which took effect on September 27”, the Nunciature added.