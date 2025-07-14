Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

France’s military pigeons race in memory of their brave predecessors

By Tea Ziade
AFP·
4 mins to read

During the two world wars, pigeons were used for carrying messages when “modern means of communication reached their limits”. Photo / ThinkStock

During the two world wars, pigeons were used for carrying messages when “modern means of communication reached their limits”. Photo / ThinkStock

These days, French military pigeon number 193-529 is no longer needed to carry tiny messages during war-time communication blackouts.

But the racing bird serves as a reminder of the brave service of its predecessors in World Wars I and II, and the 1870 siege of Paris.

Inside Europe’s last military

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save