French President Emmanuel Macron has named a new Government under Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu amid a political crisis. Photo / Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has named a new Government, putting together a team under Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu as he struggles to pull the country out of a political crisis.

The new Cabinet lineup was unveiled nearly a month after the appointment of Lecornu, Macron’s seventh Prime Minister.

The latest premier risks being toppled by the opposition in a deeply divided Parliament despite his efforts to obtain cross-party support.

Bruno Le Maire, who served as Economy Minister from 2017 to 2024, was named Defence Minister.

Roland Lescure was named to take over the economy portfolio, with the difficult task of delivering a budget plan.