Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

France credit rating cut to A+ as new PM Lecornu scraps holiday cuts

Martine Pauwels
AFP·
4 mins to read

Fitch downgraded France's sovereign rating to A+, penalising the country for its persistent political instability and budgetary uncertainties. Photo / Lionel Bonaventure, AFP

Fitch downgraded France's sovereign rating to A+, penalising the country for its persistent political instability and budgetary uncertainties. Photo / Lionel Bonaventure, AFP

France’s new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu held out an olive branch to the left on Saturday, ruling out his predecessor’s plan to cut two public holidays to help slash the deficit.

His gesture came a day after the Fitch ratings agency downgraded France’s credit rating – measuring its ability to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save