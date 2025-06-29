Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

France bans smoking on beaches, parks to protect children from smoke

By Charlotte Houang
AFP·
3 mins to read

From July 1, 2025 smoking will be banned on beaches as France brings in a smoking ban for all outdoor places that can be frequented by children. Photo / AFP

From July 1, 2025 smoking will be banned on beaches as France brings in a smoking ban for all outdoor places that can be frequented by children. Photo / AFP

Anyone who lights up on a beach or in a public park in France will be breaking the law from today under new rules aimed at protecting children from the dangers of passive smoking.

Bus shelters and areas in the immediate vicinity of libraries, swimming pools and schools will also

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World