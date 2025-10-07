The cause of Junior Dutra's death last week is not yet confirmed. Photo / Junior Dutra

‘Fox-eye’ surgery under scrutiny after influencer’s death in Brazil

A Brazilian influencer has died just two weeks after he claimed to be having a severe reaction to a popular cosmetic procedure.

Junior Dutra died at a hospital in Sao Paulo on October 3, the U.S. Sun reports, after previously alleging he had developed a serious infection from a botched “fox-eye” surgery.

Dutra, legally known as Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, had undergone the operation in March to lift the corners of his eyes.

He told local media network Feed TV the cosmetic procedure had caused a serious infection, leaving him bruised and with swollen eyes.

“As soon as I had the procedure, I felt like it was a burst vein on the left side of my face,” he said.