According to PEOPLE, Garbi has denied allegations he has any responsibility for Dutra’s death through a statement posted to his Instagram.
“All legal measures, in the civil and criminal spheres, will be taken against the authors of the insults and slander, so that they respond, to the exact extent of their responsibilities, for the injuries perpetrated against Doctor Fernando.”
Dutra’s friend, Gean Souza, told Quem he had “became ill, felt very short of breath, and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital”.
Shortly after, the 31-year-old died, and his cause of death is yet to be determined.
Souza said Dutra “still had many dreams to fulfil, he wanted to be closer to his family, to go abroad”.
“Fox-eye” surgeries involve threads being inserted under the skin to pull the eyes up and create a “lifted” effect.
Dr Omar Tillo told the U.S Sun there were significant risks to trendy plastic surgeries, particularly those undergone overseas.
“Unscrupulous online marketing tactics are unregulated, meaning that the hundreds of positive reviews you see on consumer sites could be fake,” he said.
“What looks like a premium facility may really only be an illusion created by elaborate and aggressive marketing.”