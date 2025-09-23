A Missouri woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison for a plot to steal ownership of Graceland, the historic home of Elvis Presley. Photo / Getty Images

Four years in prison for woman who plotted to sell Elvis Presley’s Graceland

A Missouri woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison today for an outlandish plot to steal ownership of Graceland, the historic home of Elvis Presley, from the family of the King of Rock and Roll and put it up for auction.

Lisa Jeanine Findley, 54, had falsely claimed that Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, had pledged the historic landmark as collateral for a loan that she failed to repay before her death.

Findley pleaded guilty in a federal court in Memphis, Tennessee, in February to one count of mail fraud in exchange for the dismissal of a separate count of identity theft, according to court documents.

District Judge John Fowlkes sentenced Findley to 57 months in prison and three years of probation.

Findley had claimed that Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January 2023, had borrowed US$3.8 million ($6.5m) in 2018 from a company called Naussany Investments, pledging Graceland as collateral for the loan, and failed to repay the debt.