Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Four years in prison for woman who plotted to sell Elvis Presley’s Graceland

AFP
2 mins to read

A Missouri woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison for a plot to steal ownership of Graceland, the historic home of Elvis Presley. Photo / Getty Images

A Missouri woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison for a plot to steal ownership of Graceland, the historic home of Elvis Presley. Photo / Getty Images

A Missouri woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison today for an outlandish plot to steal ownership of Graceland, the historic home of Elvis Presley, from the family of the King of Rock and Roll and put it up for auction.

Lisa Jeanine Findley, 54, had falsely

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save