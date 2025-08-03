Advertisement
Four workers die in Japan manhole accident near Tokyo

AFP
A manhole accident has killed four workers inspecting sewage pipes in Japan. Photo / Getty Images

Four workers have died in Japan after falling into a manhole near Tokyo as they inspected sewage pipes, authorities said.

The incident comes after a huge sinkhole swallowed a truck driver near the capital in January following a road collapsiong because of corroded sewage pipes, sparking a nationwide inspection.

