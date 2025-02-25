A bridge collapsed in Korea this morning killing at least three construction workers and injuring seven others.

Four people, including two Chinese nationals, were killed after a bridge collapsed in South Korea.

Hyundai Engineering apologised and is cooperating with authorities to identify the cause.

All injured individuals are being treated in hospitals, with five seriously injured.

Four people, including two Chinese nationals, were killed and six injured after a bridge collapsed at an expressway construction site in South Korea on Tuesday, authorities said.

Local media aired dramatic footage of what appeared to be a section of the bridge collapsing, sending a massive cloud of smoke into the air.

Four people were killed, five were seriously injured and one suffered a minor injury, a statement from the National Fire Agency said.

Of those killed, two were Chinese nationals and two were South Koreans, an interior ministry official told AFP.