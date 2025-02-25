- Four people, including two Chinese nationals, were killed after a bridge collapsed in South Korea.
- Hyundai Engineering apologised and is cooperating with authorities to identify the cause.
- All injured individuals are being treated in hospitals, with five seriously injured.
Four people, including two Chinese nationals, were killed and six injured after a bridge collapsed at an expressway construction site in South Korea on Tuesday, authorities said.
Local media aired dramatic footage of what appeared to be a section of the bridge collapsing, sending a massive cloud of smoke into the air.
Four people were killed, five were seriously injured and one suffered a minor injury, a statement from the National Fire Agency said.
Of those killed, two were Chinese nationals and two were South Koreans, an interior ministry official told AFP.