Record floods cut a destructive path through eastern Australia on Friday, caking houses in silt, washing out roads and separating 50,000 people from help.
Four bodies have been pulled from vast tides of floodwater engulfing parts of northern New South Wales, a fertile region of rivers and valleys about 400km up the coast from Sydney.
Salvage crews were preparing to embark on a major clean-up operation as waters started receding on Friday morning, surveying the damage from half a year’s worth of rain dumped in just three days.
“Our CBD was inundated, so many businesses have had water through and it’s going to be a massive cleanup,” said Kinne Ring, mayor of the flood-stricken farming town of Kempsey, referring to its central business district.
“Houses have been inundated,” she told national broadcaster ABC.