Four charged with alleged rape of teenage girls at Brisbane party

Three men and a boy have been charged with the alleged rape of three teenage girls at a Brisbane party last year. Photo / 123rf

Three men and a boy have been charged with more than 50 serious offences related to the alleged rape of three teenage girls in Brisbane last year.

Police will allege the men aged 24, 21 and 20, as well as a 16-year-old boy, invited three teenage girls to a party in Toowong, where the girls were drugged and sexually assaulted multiple times.

Each of the four have been charged with seven counts of rape, three counts of administering a stupefying drug to commit rape, two counts of sexual assault, contravene direction and drug offences.

On Thursday morning, the men and boy were arrested by detectives with the assistance of Dog Squad, Tactical Crime Squad and other specialist units.

Detectives from Inner West Child Protection Investigation Unit and Inner West Crime Group commenced Operation Tango Whirlpool in December 2020, culminating with the execution of four search warrants at addresses in South Brisbane on April 1.

The accused are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 3.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information relating to the matter or victims of similar incidents to come forward.

SEXUAL HARM: DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click

for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.