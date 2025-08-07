Advertisement
Fort Bliss is preparing to detain at least 1000 undocumented immigrants starting this month

By Maria Sacchetti, Dan Lamothe, David Nakamura, Douglas MacMillan
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Fort Bliss, Camp Atterbury, and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst have been approved to hold migrants before deportation. Photo / Supplied

The Trump Administration’s plan to install large-scale detention facilities on United States military bases is taking shape.

Fort Bliss is preparing to detain at least 1000 undocumented immigrants starting this month on the Mexican border, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said yesterday.

The sprawling Army post in El Paso

