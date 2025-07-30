Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Former US Vice-President Kamala Harris has ruled out running for California’s governorship. What happens next?

By Shane Goldmacher and Reid J. Epstein
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Former US Vice-President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has decided not to run for governor of California. That leaves open the door for her to seek to run for the White House in 2028, even as her fellow Democrats are months into preparing for a future without her. Photo / Mike Kai Chen, the New York Times

Former US Vice-President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has decided not to run for governor of California. That leaves open the door for her to seek to run for the White House in 2028, even as her fellow Democrats are months into preparing for a future without her. Photo / Mike Kai Chen, the New York Times

Kamala Harris’ decision not to run for governor of California leaves open the door to a presidential campaign in 2028, even as her fellow Democrats are months into preparing for a future without her.

The ambitious governors, senators, and former Biden Administration officials who are already travelling the country, taping

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save