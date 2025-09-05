Advertisement
Former US leader Joe Biden undergoes surgery to remove skin cancer lesions

By Maegan Vazquez
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

Former US President Joe Biden. Photo / Getty Images

Former United States President Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions on his head, his spokesperson said today.

Kelly Scully confirmed that the former president had Mohs surgery, a procedure that involves cutting away layers of skin until there are no longer signs of cancer.

