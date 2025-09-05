Former US President Joe Biden. Photo / Getty Images

Former United States President Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions on his head, his spokesperson said today.

Kelly Scully confirmed that the former president had Mohs surgery, a procedure that involves cutting away layers of skin until there are no longer signs of cancer.

The confirmation came after Inside Edition released a video showing Biden, 82, shaking hands after exiting a church with what appeared to be a long gash from his scalp to his forehead. The Associated Press first reported the surgery earlier today.

While Biden was President in 2023, he had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest. The lesion was determined to be basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

Biden served one term in the White House, pulling out of his re-election campaign in 2024 following a halting debate performance.