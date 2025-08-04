Ben McCormack is back in court for more than 60 counts of child abuse. Photo / Facebook

Former TV journalist Ben McCormack is back in court for 65 child abuse charges

Former A Current Affair journalist Ben McCormack is back in court after being charged with more than 60 child abuse material offences.

McCormack, a former high-profile TV journalist with the Nine Network, had his matter mentioned in the Brisbane Arrests Court on Monday.

He is charged with 65 counts of using a carriage service to “transmit, make available, publish, distribute, advertise or promote” child abuse material, three counts of failing to comply with his reporting obligations and a single count of giving false or misleading information.

According to court documents, the carriage service charges relate to allegations McCormack transmitted audio files considered to be child abuse material on diverse dates over April to November last year.